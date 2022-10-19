PM congratulates Kristersson on election as Swedish PM

PM Modi congratulates Ulf Kristersson on election as Swedish PM

The Swedish parliament on Monday elected Kristersson, the conservative Moderate Party leader as the prime minister

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Oct 19 2022, 10:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 10:37 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Ulf Kristersson on his election as the next Prime Minister of Sweden and said he looks forward to working closely with his Swedish counterpart to further strengthen the multi-faceted partnership between the two countries.

The Swedish parliament on Monday elected Kristersson, the conservative Moderate Party leader as the prime minister.

"Congratulations to H. E. Mr. Ulf Kristersson on his election as the next Prime Minister of Sweden. I look forward to working closely together to further strengthen our multi-faceted partnership," Modi said in a tweet.

Kristersson, 59, was elected by 176-173 votes.

Narendra Modi
India News
Sweden

