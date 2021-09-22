PM Modi departs for three-day visit to United States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed around 11:20 from New Delhi for his three-day visit to the United States where he will attend the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, hold bilateral meetings, and address United Nations General Assembly.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi departs from New Delhi for a 3-day visit to US to attend the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, hold bilateral meetings, and address United Nations General Assembly pic.twitter.com/hxNeQEKMH1 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington DC on Friday.

This is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20. They, however, spoke to each other over the phone in February and April. Both the leaders also took part in several plurilateral video conferences over the past few months.

A senior official of the Biden Administration told journalists in Washington DC that the Prime Minister’s meeting with the US President would be “an opportunity” for the two sides to further strengthen the global partnership between the two nations, which shared the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. They will discuss ways to step up bilateral cooperation to deal with Covid-19 and the climate crisis.

They will also discuss counterterrorism cooperation and the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban returned to power last month through a military campaign taking advantage of the withdrawal of the US troops.

The Prime Minister will also attend the first in-person summit of the Quad on Friday. The summit will be hosted by the US President and attended by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia.

