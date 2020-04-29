PM Modi discusses coronavirus with Sheikh Hasina

PM Modi discusses coronavirus with Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 29 2020, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 21:43 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the annual convocation of Visva Bharati University, in Birbhum. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan and discussed with her the COVID-19 situation and how the two neighbours can collaborate in the fight against the deadly virus.

"Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to greet her and the people of Bangladesh on the holy month of Ramzan. We discussed COVID-19 situation and ways India and Bangladesh can collaborate in the fight against it," Modi tweeted.

"Our relationship with Bangladesh will continue to be one of our highest priorities," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Sheikh Hasina
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bangladesh
Ramazan

What's Brewing

Smokers may be living on edge with COVID-19: IIT study

Smokers may be living on edge with COVID-19: IIT study

BJP demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching

BJP demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching

COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'

COVID-19: 'Men at higher risk of severe effects, death'

Satellite images suggest Kim Jong Un at favoured villa

Satellite images suggest Kim Jong Un at favoured villa

Coronavirus: 'Yamraj', 'Gabbar' stalk Kolkata streets

Coronavirus: 'Yamraj', 'Gabbar' stalk Kolkata streets

 