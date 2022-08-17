PM Modi, French Prez Macron discuss geopolitical challenges, cooperation in civil nuclear energy

PM Modi, Macron discuss cooperation in nuclear energy

India and France have been expressing concern at the risk to the global food security and nutrition in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 17 2022, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 01:08 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives, including defence collaboration projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy. 

During their telephonic conversation, they also discussed important geopolitical challenges, including those related to global food security, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

India and France have been expressing concern at the risk to global food security and nutrition in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"Spoke to my friend President @EmmanuelMacron today. Conveyed India's solidarity with France in dealing with the devastating wildfires," Modi tweeted.

"We discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-France Strategic Partnership, and other issues of global and regional significance," he said.

"President @EmmanuelMacron and I also agreed to cooperate closely in responding to global challenges of food and energy security," he added.

The PMO statement also said the leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives, including defence cooperation projects and cooperation in civil nuclear energy. 

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together to expand the relationship to new areas of cooperation, the statement said.

On Monday, Modi said he was touched by Macron's greetings on India's Independence Day. India truly cherishes its close relations with France, and their bilateral partnership is for global good, he had said.

