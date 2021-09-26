PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on birthday

PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday

Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 89 on Sunday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 26 2021, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 16:13 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Sunday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Also read: Fearless, brilliant: Rahul Gandhi hails former PM Manmohan Singh on birthday

Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 89 on Sunday. He is credited with playing a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96.

"Birthday greetings to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and wonderful health," Modi tweeted. 

Narendra Modi
Manmohan Singh
India News

