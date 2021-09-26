PM Modi greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on his birthday on Sunday, wishing him a long and healthy life.
Also read: Fearless, brilliant: Rahul Gandhi hails former PM Manmohan Singh on birthday
Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 89 on Sunday. He is credited with playing a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96.
"Birthday greetings to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and wonderful health," Modi tweeted.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2021
