PM Modi greets nation on Hindi Divas

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Sep 14 2019, 12:09pm ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2019, 12:11pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Hindi language has beautifully incorporated simplicity, spontaneity, and elegance that provide meaningfulness to expression.

Greeting people on the occasion of 'Hindi Divas', the prime minister tweeted in Hindi, "The simplicity, spontaneity, and elegance of a language provide meaningfulness to expression. Hindi has incorporated all of these aspects beautifully".

Hindi Divas is observed to mark the decision of the Constituent Assembly to extend official language status to Hindi on this day in 1949. Hindi Divas was first observed in 1953.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
Narendra Modi
Comments (+)
 