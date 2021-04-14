PM Modi greets people on Vishu, Bihag Bihu, Puthandu

Different parts of the country are celebrating new year as per Hindu traditions and also their traditional calendars

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 14 2021, 11:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 11:41 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. credit: PTI Photo

With many regions of India celebrating their traditional new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered people his best wishes. 

Modi wished people on the occasion of Vishu, Odia new year, Bihag Bihu and Puthandu. 

Different parts of the country are celebrating the new year as per Hindu traditions and also their traditional calendars.

