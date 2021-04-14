PM Modi greets people on Vishu, Bihag Bihu, Puthandu

With many regions of India celebrating their traditional new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered people his best wishes.
Modi wished people on the occasion of Vishu, Odia new year, Bihag Bihu and Puthandu.
Different parts of the country are celebrating the new year as per Hindu traditions and also their traditional calendars.
China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report
Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?
Foreign firms vie to rebuild ravaged Beirut port
In Pics | These are the top 10 best countries in 2021
J&J vaccine and clots: A risk, if it exists, is tiny
Uranium enrichment's role in Iran's nuclear programme
The fight over offensive terms in computing
How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan
The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science
How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean