PM Modi holds meet with 6 states' CMs to review floods

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of six states to review flood situation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 10 2020, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 16:01 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of six states to review the flood situation in which he emphasised extensive use of innovative technologies for improving forecast and warning system, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The states that attended the meeting to review their preparedness to deal with the south-west monsoon and current flood situation in the country are Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala.

A statement from the PMO said during the meet, the prime minister also stressed better coordination between all central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting floods. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
floods
Karnataka
Kerala
Assam
Bihar
Uttar Pradesh
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Microsoft's TikTok bid spotlights history with China

Microsoft's TikTok bid spotlights history with China

Progress in women's equality depends on who you ask

Progress in women's equality depends on who you ask

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Covid-19: India's largest croc park strapped for cash

Sushant’s friend pens a note for the late actor

Sushant’s friend pens a note for the late actor

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

140 species of butterflies found in Mumbai’s Matheran

The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions

The Lead: Sudha Murthy on her Covid-19 contributions

 