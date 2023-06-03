PM Modi inspects Odisha train accident site at Balasore

PM Modi inspects Odisha train accident site, takes stock of situation

He also interacted with Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik as well as the local police chief

  Jun 03 2023, 15:49 ist
  updated: Jun 03 2023, 16:57 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inspected the triple train accident site at Bahanaga in Odisha’s Balasore district to take stock of relief and restoration operations.

He was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and was briefed on the situation by both Vaishnaw as well as officers of the disaster management team which worked overnight to rescue people at the disaster site where at least 261 people have died and 900 more injured.

He also interacted with Odisha’s Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik as well as the local police chief.

Modi also inquired about the progress of restoration work launched at the mishap site to bring train services back to normal.

Before reaching the accident site at Bahanaga Bazar, the PM had chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi on the train accident.

"PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the train mishap in Odisha. Aspects relating to rescue, relief and medical attention to those affected were discussed in the review meeting," his office tweeted.

