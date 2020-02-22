PM Modi is internationally acclaimed visionary and versatile genius: SC Judge Arun Mishra

Justice Arun Mishra, a Supreme Court judge, on Saturday commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “internationally acclaimed visionary” and a “versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally”.

In a vote of thanks in the inaugural function of international judges conference on Saturday morning, Justice Mishra said, “India is a responsible and most friendly member of the international community under the stewardship of internationally acclaimed visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“We thank the versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally, Narendra Modi for his inspiring speech which will act as a catalyst in initiating the deliberations and setting the agenda for the conference,” the judge, who is at number three in seniority in Supreme Court, said.

Soon, Justice Mishra's speech was picked up by the twitterati as they started commenting upon it. #JusticeArunMishra was trending for quite some on Twitter.

Justice Mishra had earlier recused from hearing a PIL for probe into death of Mumbai judge B H Loya, who was then taking up the Soharabuddin Sheikh encounter case, involving Amit Shah as an accused.

Four senior most judges had then gone public on January 12, 2018 criticising allocation of politically-sensitive cases to select benches. Justice Mishra had earlier declined to recuse from heading a Constitution bench to determine land acquisition cases, involving his own previous judgement.

Justice Mishra-led bench recently slammed the government for failing to implement the top court's judgement for recovering adjusted gross revenue to estimated sum of Rs 1.50 lakh crore from telecom companies.