PM Modi lauds Indian Navy on Navy Day

PM Modi lauds Indian Navy on Navy Day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 04 2020, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 09:55 ist
PM Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it fearlessly protects the country's coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need.

"Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India's rich maritime tradition over centuries," he said in a tweet. 

Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, inflicting massive losses on the enemy.

