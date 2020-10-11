PM Modi launches physical distribution of property cards under SVAMITVA scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the physical distribution of property cards under the 'SVAMITVA' (ownership) scheme on Sunday. PM modi called it a historic move towards transformation of rural India.

The move will pave the way for villagers to use property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday said the launch will enable around one lakh property holders to download their property cards through an SMS link sent on their mobile phones, and this would be followed by the physical distribution of property cards by the respective state governments.

These beneficiaries are from 763 villages across six states, including 346 from Uttar Pradesh, 221 from Haryana, 100 from Maharashtra, 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Uttarakhand and two from Karnataka.

The beneficiaries from all these states except Maharashtra will receive the physical copies of their property cards within a day, a statement from the PMO said.

(With PTI inputs)