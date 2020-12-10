Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in Delhi.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building. pic.twitter.com/nGgfyhzk4U — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

Modi performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, foreign envoys and industrialist Ratan Tata among others were present on the occasion. Governors, Chief Ministers, Speakers of state assemblies too attended the function through video conference.

PM Modi also unveiled a plaque to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament Building in Delhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla had earlier said, "The existing temple of democracy is completing 100 years... It is a matter of pride for our countrymen that the new one will be built by our own people as a prime example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Also read — PM Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building: 10 facts

"The new building will showcase the cultural diversity of the country. Hopefully, in the 75th year of Independence (2022), Parliament session will be held in the new building," he said.

The existing Parliament building will be conserved as it is an archaeological asset of the country, Birla said.

The existing building is a British-era structure, designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker who were responsible for planning and construction of New Delhi.

The foundation stone of the existing Parliament House was laid on February 12, 1921 and the construction took six years and cost Rs 83 lakh at that time. The opening ceremony was performed on January 18, 1927 by the then Governor-General of India, Lord Irwin.