PM Modi makes unlocking move clear

Three days before Unlock 1.0 is supposed to end, amid some states having enforced different formats of lockdown of their own, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made it clear that the country has “moved out of the lockdown phase to the unlock phase” and called for more personal vigilance against the pandemic.

“During this unlock period, one will have to focus deeply on two points- defeating coronavirus and strengthening the economy and bolstering it. During the unlock period, we have to stay more vigilant compared to the lockdown period. Only your alertness can save you from the virus. Always, remember, if you do not wear a mask, do not observe the two-yard social distancing norms or do not take other precautions, you are putting others at risk besides yourselves, especially the elderly and children at home,” Modi said.

“I urge all countrymen…and I repeatedly do so…do not be negligent…take care of yourselves and others too,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s categorical remarks about the country having entered an Unlock phase comes amid a huge spike in cases after the end of Lockdown 5.0 on May 30. On June 17, Modi had during an interaction with Chief Ministers of states with high load of Covid-19 cases. He told them to brace for Unlock 2.0 from July 1.

However, wary of a rise in cases, many states have come out with their own format of lockdown from one day, one week to one month, restricted to either some market, place, districts or the entire state.

Karnataka decided to have a full lockdown on Sundays from July 5. West Bengal and Jharkhand have already extended lockdowns till July 31 in view of rise in the number of positive cases. Tamil Nadu will decide on Monday whether to extend the complete lockdown in five districts including Chennai beyond June 30. In Hyderabad, a trade association decided to close the busy Begum Bazaar till July 5.

Modi said that just six-seven months ago, little did we know about the catastrophe that coronavirus is, nor had one expected the fight to go on this long and sought to send out a message of hope.

Linking the Unlock with the government’s economic revival measures, Modi said during this unlock phase, many other things are getting unlocked, which had hitherto, shackled the country for decades.

“For years our mining sector was in a state of lockdown. The decision to allow commercial auction has altered the scenario completely. Just a few days ago, historic reforms in the space sector were brought in. Through these reforms, the sector which was in a state of lockdown for years was set free. This will not only pace up the movement towards self-reliant India, it will also boost up the advancement of technology in India,” he said.

He said many aspects of the agriculture sector too were in a state of lockdown for decades and the sector has now been unlocked.

“This, on the one hand, grants freedom to farmers to sell their produce to anyone they wish to, anywhere; on the other hand, this has paved the way for enhanced loans. There are many such sectors in which, amidst, all crises, our country is opening up new avenues of development through historic decisions,” he said.