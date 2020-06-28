Befitting reply given to those eyeing India's territory: PM Modi

Indian soldiers have given a befitting response to those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said asserting that the world has noticed India’s commitment and might when it comes to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Addressing his monthly radio talk Mann Ki Baat, Modi said that while India honours the spirit of friendship, the nation is also capable of giving an “appropriate response” to any adversary, without shying away.

“Our brave soldiers have proven that they will not let anyone cast an evil eye on the glory and honour of Mother India,” Modi said.

Before Modi’s address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted “When will there be talk of the nation's defence and security?”

Modi, in his speech, said that in the realm of defence, before independence, the nation was ahead of many countries in the world and there used to be a multitude of ordnance factories.

Flagging that many countries that lagged behind India then, are ahead of it now, Modi said, “after independence, we should have made efforts in the defence sector, taking advantage of our prior experience…. we did not. But today, in the fields of defence and technology, India is relentlessly endeavouring to advance on those fronts…. India is taking strides towards self-reliance.”

Noting that 2020 has been a year of challenges, Modi alluded to the challenge from China saying “amidst all these, the country has had to deal with the “designs of some of our neighbours”.

Quoting a shloka, he said, a person who is “wicked” by nature, uses education to foster conflict, wealth for conceit and strength to trouble others, whereas, a gentleman uses education for knowledge, wealth for helping and strength for protecting.

“India has always used her might, echoing the same sentiment. India’s solemn resolve is to safeguard her honour and sovereignty. India’s aim is – a self-reliant India. India’s tradition is -trust and friendship. India’s spirit is brotherhood. We shall keep moving ahead abiding by these principles,” he said.

Modi further said, “the way India extended a helping hand to the world during difficult times, it has reinforced India’s role in ushering in peace and development. This period also saw the world realising India’s spirit of universal brotherhood…at the same time it also noticed India’s commitment and might when it comes to safeguarding her sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Paying rich tributes to resolve with which the soldiers made the supreme sacrifice, Modi said “our pursuits and endeavours should be in the same direction…we should strive towards enhancing the country’s capabilities and capacities in safeguarding our borders. A self-reliant India would be a tribute to our martyrs in the truest, deepest sense.”