PM, Mamata, Poonawalla in Time's most influential list

PM Modi, Mamata, Adar Poonawalla among Time Magazine’s 100 'most influential people of 2021'

Co-founder of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is also on the list

PTI
PTI, New York,
  • Sep 15 2021, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 20:21 ist
PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla have been named among the 100 most influential people of 2021 by Time magazine. Credit: Reuters/AFP/PTI File Photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla have been named among the 100 most influential people of 2021 by Time magazine.

Time on Wednesday unveiled its annual list of ‘The 100 Most Influential People of 2021’, a global list of leaders that includes US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan, and former US President Donald Trump.

Co-founder of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is also on the list. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Time Magazine
Narendra Modi
India News
Mamata Banerjee
Adar Poonawalla

Related videos

What's Brewing

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

 