PM Modi on youth: This is 'can do generation', can achieve every goal

Modi further said no obstacle can stop India from fulfilling its 21st-century dreams and aspirations

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2021, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 16:00 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an audience enclosure after his address during the 75th Independence Day function at the historic Red Fort, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Stressing that he has full faith in the youth of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said this is a "can do generation", which can achieve every goal.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 75th Independence Day, Modi said he is not a soothsayer but believes in action.

Underlining his faith in the youth of the country, Modi said, "This is a 'can do generation' and it can achieve every goal."

"I believe in the fruits of action. I have faith in the youth of my country. I believe in the sisters of the country, daughters of the country, farmers of the country and professionals of the country," he added.

Also read: PM announces Rs 100 lakh cr Gatishakti scheme for holistic infra growth

Modi further said no obstacle can stop India from fulfilling its 21st-century dreams and aspirations.

"Our strength is our vitality, our strength is our solidarity. Our life force is the spirit of nation first," Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi ended his speech with a poem.

The poem roughly translates to, "This is the time, the right time, precious time of India, there's a power of innumerable arms, there is patriotism everywhere, get up and wave the Tricolour, hoist India's fate, this is the time, the right time, precious time of India, there's nothing that you can't achieve, get up and start working, know your potential, know your duty to all, this is the precious time of India, It's time, right time....You get up, know your potential, know your duty to all!." 

Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Politics

