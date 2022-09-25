PM Modi pays tribute to Deen Dayal on birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on birth anniversary

Born in 1916 in Mathura, Upadhyaya was an RSS functionary and one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, the forerunner to the BJP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 25 2022, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 10:27 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, saying his emphasis on "antyodaya" and serving the poor keeps inspiring them.

Born in 1916 in Mathura, Upadhyaya was an RSS functionary and one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, the forerunner to the BJP. 

His philosophy of "integral humanism" and antyodaya (uplifting the most deprived) has been cited by Modi as a guiding principle for his government's welfare measures.

"I pay homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Jayanti. His emphasis on Antyodaya and serving the poor keeps inspiring us. He is also widely remembered as an exceptional thinker and intellectual," Modi said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Deen Dayal Upadhyay

What's Brewing

Savour the twist in the tale

Savour the twist in the tale

Perennial Pols of Ahmedabad

Perennial Pols of Ahmedabad

Bhasha badshahs

Bhasha badshahs

Better than all treasures that in books are found...

Better than all treasures that in books are found...

DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Cong president

DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Cong president

Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in Canada

Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in Canada

Race to Redemption

Race to Redemption

France's airport shut after plane skids into lake

France's airport shut after plane skids into lake

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

 