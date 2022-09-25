PM Modi pays tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, saying his emphasis on "antyodaya" and serving the poor keeps inspiring them.
Born in 1916 in Mathura, Upadhyaya was an RSS functionary and one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, the forerunner to the BJP.
His philosophy of "integral humanism" and antyodaya (uplifting the most deprived) has been cited by Modi as a guiding principle for his government's welfare measures.
"I pay homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Jayanti. His emphasis on Antyodaya and serving the poor keeps inspiring us. He is also widely remembered as an exceptional thinker and intellectual," Modi said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Savour the twist in the tale
Perennial Pols of Ahmedabad
Bhasha badshahs
Better than all treasures that in books are found...
DH Toon | 'One-person, one-post' path to Cong president
Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in Canada
Race to Redemption
France's airport shut after plane skids into lake
How climate change is fueling hurricanes