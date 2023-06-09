Modi pays tributes to Birsa Munda on death anniversary

PM Modi pays tributes to Birsa Munda on death anniversary

Modi said the grateful nation will always remember his dedication and service for the upliftment of the tribal community

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 09 2023, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 15:17 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to revered tribal icon Birsa Munda on his death anniversary and said he sacrificed everything in his fight against foreign rule. 

Modi said the grateful nation will always remember his dedication and service for the upliftment of the tribal community.

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu urges tribal women to come forward to reap benefits of govt schemes

Munda, who was born in 1875 in Jharkhand, had led a tribal uprising against the British. He died at a young age of 25 while in British custody.

India News
Narendra Modi
Birsa Munda
British
tribals

