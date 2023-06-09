PM Modi pays tributes to Birsa Munda on death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to revered tribal icon Birsa Munda on his death anniversary and said he sacrificed everything in his fight against foreign rule.
भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। उन्होंने विदेशी हुकूमत के खिलाफ संघर्ष में अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर कर दिया। आदिवासी समुदाय के उत्थान के लिए उनके समर्पण और सेवाभाव को कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र सदैव याद रखेगा।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2023
Modi said the grateful nation will always remember his dedication and service for the upliftment of the tribal community.
Munda, who was born in 1875 in Jharkhand, had led a tribal uprising against the British. He died at a young age of 25 while in British custody.
