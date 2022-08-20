Modi pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

India's youngest prime minister, Gandhi held office during 1984-89, the last time the Congress had a majority in Lok Sabha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2022, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 11:31 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary.

India's youngest prime minister, Gandhi held office during 1984-89, the last time the Congress had a majority in Lok Sabha.

He was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber in 1991.

Modi tweeted, "On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajiv Gandhi
India News
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Why Japan is asking its youth to drink up!

Why Japan is asking its youth to drink up!

Japan's plastic food artists get creative

Japan's plastic food artists get creative

DH Toon | No schemes, only 'freebies' for the poor

DH Toon | No schemes, only 'freebies' for the poor

The world failed Afghans

The world failed Afghans

Bengaluru barefoot walker’s diary

Bengaluru barefoot walker’s diary

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

 