PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary.

India's youngest prime minister, Gandhi held office during 1984-89, the last time the Congress had a majority in Lok Sabha.

He was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber in 1991.

Modi tweeted, "On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi."