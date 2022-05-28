PM Modi pays tributes to Savarkar on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar on his birth anniversary.
Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra.
"Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar, the hardworking son of Maa Bharti, on his birth anniversary," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
मां भारती के कर्मठ सपूत वीर सावरकर को उनकी जयंती पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। pic.twitter.com/AHk7L6qBib
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2022
Modi also shared a photo montage on Savarkar with his own and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's voiceovers talking about the qualities and contributions of the Hindutva icon.
