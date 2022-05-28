PM pays tributes to Savarkar on his birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tributes to Savarkar on his birth anniversary

Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2022, 14:10 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 14:10 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar on his birth anniversary.

Savarkar was born in 1883 in Maharashtra.

"Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar, the hardworking son of Maa Bharti, on his birth anniversary," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Modi also shared a photo montage on Savarkar with his own and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's voiceovers talking about the qualities and contributions of the Hindutva icon.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
V D Savarkar

What's Brewing

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

The irresistible world of doodling

The irresistible world of doodling

4 ways to reuse a pair of denims

4 ways to reuse a pair of denims

Men become Yakshas

Men become Yakshas

Whackyverse | Telangana bajana

Whackyverse | Telangana bajana

DH Toon | Some dogs are more equal than others

DH Toon | Some dogs are more equal than others

America’s gun culture must end

America’s gun culture must end

Pay attention to the coming food crisis

Pay attention to the coming food crisis

Banner outside UP thana bars BJP workers from entering

Banner outside UP thana bars BJP workers from entering

 