PM Modi praises results of farming, poultry rearing projects in Lakshadweep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the results of two farming projects -- vegetable growing and poultry rearing, launched in the island archipelago under the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' initiative, saying it shows the enthusiasm of the Lakshadweep people about learning and adopting new things.

The PM conveyed his praise on Twitter in response to a tweet by Praful K Patel, Administrator of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, about the successful outcome of the 'Nutri Garden Project' which was started in the islands in 2022.

"In Lakshadweep, the 'Nutri Garden Project' was launched as a result of the development objective of atma nirbhar bharat. In which 1,000 farmers were provided with vegetable seeds. As a successful result of this programme, the supply of vegetables in the region has increased.@PMOIndia," Patel had tweeted on Saturday.

Responding to it, PM Modi tweeted, "Great effort, excellent result! This initiative has shown how enthusiastic the people of Lakshadweep are about learning and adopting new things."

सराहनीय प्रयास, बेहतरीन परिणाम! इस पहल ने दिखाया है कि लक्षद्वीप के लोग नई चीजें सीखने और अपनाने को लेकर कितने उत्साहित रहते हैं।

In a release issued by the administration of Lakshadweep, it said that PM Modi has given the vision of doubling farmers' income, providing nutritional security for the people, women empowerment, and Mission Life for Environment.

To implement the vision and to make the island archipelago self-reliant in production and supply of vegetables, seeds of okra, tomato, brinjal, chilli, amaranthus etc and grow bags and organic fertilizers were distributed to 1,000 farmers selected from the various islands, the release said.

Over 8,000 fruit saplings of various varieties like papaya, banana, lemon, sapota, amla, guava etc and spices saplings were also provided to them, it said.

"The initiative has reaped very positive results. Supply of fresh vegetables in Lakshadweep has increased for ensuring nutritional security of the local population. The programme has been a huge success resulting in increased supply of fresh vegetables/fruits to the islanders and income guarantee to the farmers. The scheme is being extended further," the administration said in the release.

It also gave details of the Backyard Poultry Rearing Scheme, launched by the Lakshadweep administration, under which over 600 low-income families were distributed over 7,000 country breed chicks like Kadaknath and Kaveri and given training on rearing them.

"The women, who are at the forefront of the programme, are empowered in the form of financial savings and getting newer avenues in generating income. This scheme has resulted in extra income for the families, empowerment of women and also improved nutritional intake of the local population."

The women beneficiaries wholeheartedly expressed their happiness and thanked the PM and Patel for such programmes that help make India a developed nation and for taking care of the citizens' welfare, it added.