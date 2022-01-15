PM Modi, Prez Kovind greet Army personnel on Army Day

PM Modi, President Kovind greet Army personnel on Army Day

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall KM Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 15 2022, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 11:19 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS Photo/PTI Photo

On the occasion of Army Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Army, saying it is known for bravery and professionalism, and words cannot do justice to its invaluable contribution towards national safety.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshall KM Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

"Indian Army personnel serve in hostile terrains and are at the forefront of helping fellow citizens during a humanitarian crisis, including natural disasters. India is proud of the stellar contribution of the Army in Peacekeeping Missions overseas as well," the prime minister said. 

He added, "Best wishes on the occasion of Army Day, especially to our courageous soldiers, respected veterans and their families. The Indian Army is known for its bravery and professionalism. Words cannot do justice to the invaluable contribution of the Indian Army towards national safety."

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security and the country is grateful for their service.

Also Read: India's desire for peace born out of strength, should not be mistaken otherwise: Army Chief

Greeting Army personnel and veterans on Army Day, he said the soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending the border and maintaining peace.

"Greetings to Army personnel and veterans on Army Day. Indian Army has been pivotal in ensuring national security. Our soldiers have displayed professionalism, sacrifice and valour in defending borders and maintaining peace. The nation is grateful for your service. Jai Hind!" Kovind tweeted.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Narendra Modi
Army Day
Indian Army
Ram Nath Kovind

Related videos

What's Brewing

Whackyverse | Yogi's quest for supremacy

Whackyverse | Yogi's quest for supremacy

Open Sesame | What is Bulli Bai?

Open Sesame | What is Bulli Bai?

Make room for Indian stones

Make room for Indian stones

Stage music, encore

Stage music, encore

Kalaburagi: A melange of culture

Kalaburagi: A melange of culture

UK hands over illegally removed ancient idol to India

UK hands over illegally removed ancient idol to India

A portable shelter for emergencies

A portable shelter for emergencies

2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901

2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901

 