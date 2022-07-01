PM Modi, Vladimir Putin discuss energy, food markets

PM Modi reiterates India's longstanding position on Ukraine situation with Russian President Vladimir Putin

The two leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin's visit to India in December 2021

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2022, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 19:21 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday during which he reiterated India's longstanding position on the Ukraine situation, favouring dialogue and diplomacy.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The two leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin's visit to India in December 2021.

In particular, they exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers and pharma products could be encouraged further, it said.

The two leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets.

Also Read: In pics: Gifts presented by PM Modi to leaders of G7 nations

"In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy," the PMO said.

The leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues, it said.

The conversation with Putin come days after Modi, in an apparent reference to the Ukraine crisis, had noted that the G7 and those invited at its summit in Germany were meeting amid an atmosphere of global tension and asserted that India has always been in favour of peace.

"Even in the present situation, we have constantly urged for the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The impact of this geopolitical tension is not just limited to Europe. The rising prices of energy and food grains are affecting all the countries," he had said in his remarks at a G7 summit session.

He had also said the energy and security of developing countries is particularly at risk. Modi has also raised concerns over food security amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Vladimir Putin

What's Brewing

First same-sex couples get married in Switzerland

First same-sex couples get married in Switzerland

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Rescue personnel a silver lining for flood-hit Assam

Rescue personnel a silver lining for flood-hit Assam

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

 