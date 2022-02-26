Modi calls for immediate end to violence in Ukraine

PM Modi speaks to Ukrainian President, expresses India's willingness to contribute to peace efforts

On his part, Zelenskyy said he informed Modi of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 26 2022, 20:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 20:40 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during which he called for an immediate cessation of violence and expressed India's willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.

The prime minister also expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to ongoing conflict, according to a statement by the PMO.

It said Modi conveyed India's deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students in Ukraine and sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate them.

Also read: First Air India flight carrying Indian evacuees from Ukraine lands in Mumbai

"President Zelenskyy briefed the prime minister in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine. The prime minister expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict," the statement said.  

"He reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, and expressed India's willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts," it added.

On his part, Zelenskyy said he informed Modi of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression.

"More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in the UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!," the Ukrainian President tweeted.

