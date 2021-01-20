PM Modi stresses on India-US partnership as Biden vows to re-engage with world

India vowed to work with the United States to advance global peace and security as the new American President Joe Biden vowed to reverse his predecessor Donald Trump’s policy and engage with the world again.

As Biden took oath as the 46th American President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated him, stating that India and the United States stood “united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security”.

The prime minister took to Twitter to congratulate him, underlining that the partnership between India and the US was based on “shared values”.

“My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership,” Modi tweeted.

“My best wishes for a successful term in leading the USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security”, he added in another tweet, even as the new American President vowed to ‘repair’ the ‘alliances’ of the US and engage with the world once again.

What made the prime minister’s emphasis on the partnership between New Delhi and Washington D.C. in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security important is that it came amid growing belligerence of China, not only along its Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, but elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific region too, like in the disputed waters of South China Sea, East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

Biden last month stated that as the US would confront China on its abuses on trade, technology, human rights and other fronts, its position would be much stronger when it would build coalitions of like-minded partners and allies to make common cause with it in defence of shared interests and values.

“We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President @JoeBiden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights,” Modi tweeted.