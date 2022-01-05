PM Modi stuck on flyover, Ferozepur rally cancelled after security breach

A "serious security lapse" on Wednesday left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stuck on a flyover in Punjab for around 15-20 minutes, prompting authorities to abort his plans to visit the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala and attend a programme unveiling development projects worth around Rs 42,750 crore in Ferozepur.

The incident triggered angry reactions from the BJP which accused the Congress-led government in Punjab of employing "dirty tricks" that even compromised the Prime Minister's security as it feared a "resounding defeat" in the upcoming Assembly polls. They also alleged Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi refused to pick up the phone and attend to the issue.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a statement soon after the incident involving the Prime Minister, who is protected by the Special Protection Group. It said Modi landed in Bathinda and he was to head to Hussainiwala by helicopter but due to rain and poor visibility, he waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

"When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the Director General of Police, Punjab," the statement said.

"Around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister," it said.

The MHA said the Prime Minister's schedule and travel plans were communicated "well in advance" to the Punjab government and as per procedure, they were to make "necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready".

"Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport," the statement said.

The MHA has taken cognisance of the "serious security lapse" and sought a detailed report from the state government. The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action, it added.

Responding to the incident, BJP president J P Nadda alleged that the Congress government in Punjab has tried "all possible tricks to scuttle" the Prime Minister's programmes, "fearing a resounding defeat" in the polls.

"In doing so they did not bother that the Prime Minister was to pay tributes to Bhagat Singh and other martyrs, and lay the foundation stone for key development works in the state. By their cheap antics, the Congress government in Punjab has shown that they are anti-development and have no respect for our great freedom fighters too. What is extremely worrisome is that this incident was also a big security lapse as far as the Prime Minister is concerned," he said.

He also alleged that protestors were given access to the Prime Minister’s route while the Punjab Chief Secretary and DGP gave assurances to the Special Protection Group that the route was clear. He also alleged, "to make matters worse, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it."

