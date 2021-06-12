PM Modi to speak at G7 Summit today

PM Modi to attend G7 Summit on June 12

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 12 2021, 08:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2021, 08:48 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

PM Narendra Modi is set to attend the G7 Summit via video conference on Saturday.

He will speak in a total of three sessions spread across June 12 and 13. The sessions are themed Building Back Stronger, Building Back Together and Building Back Greener.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
G7 summit
Joe Biden
United Kingdom
United States
Boris Johnson

Related videos

What's Brewing

Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis

Afghan Covid-19 patients struggle to accept diagnosis

DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command

DH Toon | Roy's TMC return rocks BJP high command

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Elephant herd causing chaos in China leaves one behind

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Covid-19: Tracing outbreak origins is tricky business

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

Rover leaves 'China's imprint' on Mars

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

'Sunflower' series review: Unengaging comedy-thriller

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Young, unvaccinated: India's vaccination drive stumbles

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

Kim has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

 