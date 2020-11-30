PM Modi to hold online meet with 3 firms on Covid-19 vaccine today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing Covid-19 vaccines via video conferencing on Monday. The three teams are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's.

PM Modi on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

India's coronavirus tally crossed 94-lakh mark on Monday with 38,772 new Covid-19 infections. The death toll surged past 1.37 lakh with over 443 fatalities in the last 24 hours.