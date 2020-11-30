PM Modi to hold online meet with 3 firms on Covid-19 vaccine today

PM Modi to interact with 3 firms on Covid vaccine today

The three teams are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's

  • Nov 30 2020, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 09:43 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing Covid-19 vaccines via video conferencing on Monday. The three teams are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's.

"Tomorrow, on 30th November 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's," PMO said in a tweet. 

PM Modi on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

India's coronavirus tally crossed 94-lakh mark on Monday with 38,772 new Covid-19 infections. The death toll surged past 1.37 lakh with over 443 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

