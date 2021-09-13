PM to lay foundation stone of varsity in Aligarh

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of university named after noted Jat figure

The state government is setting up the university to honour Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, freedom fighter and educationist

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 13 2021, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 15:32 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, his office has said.

This will be followed by an address, and he will also visit the exhibition models of the Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and the university, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

It said the university is being established by the state government in the memory and honour of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, a freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer.

The university is being set up in an area spread over ​​92 acres in Lodha and Musepur Kareem Jarouli villages of Aligarh's Kol tehsil. It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh division, the PMO said.

The government's decision to set up the university after the noted Jat figure is being politically seen as part of the ruling BJP's bid to win over the community ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state early next year.

A section of Jats, who live in sizeable numbers in western Uttar Pradesh, are seen to be aggrieved with the BJP over the issues of farmers.

The establishment of a defense industrial corridor in Uttar Pradesh was announced by Modi while inaugurating the UP investors summit in Lucknow on February 21, 2018.

A total of six nodes – Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow – have been planned in the corridor, the PMO said.

In the Aligarh Node, land allocation process has been completed, and land has been allotted to 19 firms which will invest Rs 1,245 crore in the node, it added.

The corridor will help make the country self-reliant in the field of defence production and promote 'Make in India', it said. 

Check out latest videos by DH

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
Aligarh
Narendra Modi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Siddaramaiah, DKS reach Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts

Siddaramaiah, DKS reach Vidhana Soudha on bullock carts

Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea

Cauvery crying: Tree planting not the panacea

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

A billionaire, a cancer survivor on SpaceX Inspiration4

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

Covid is on its way to becoming just another virus

 