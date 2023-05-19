PM to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Hiroshima

PM Modi to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy on sidelines of G7 summit

Modi left New Delhi on Friday morning and reached Hiroshima late in the evening. He will unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima on Saturday

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 19 2023, 16:54 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 02:01 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine in Hiroshima on Saturday – for the first time after Russia launched its “special military operations” in the East European nation on February 24 last year.

Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy on the sideline of the G7 summit being hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a source in New Delhi said on Friday.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with Kishida, President Emmanuel Macron of France, President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam.

The meeting between Modi and Zelenskyy is significant as India has been drawing flak from the United States and other western nations for not condemning Russia for its military operations in Ukraine. It is also significant as Kyiv has been nudging New Delhi to invite Zelenskyy to the G20 summit, which Modi will host on September 9 and 10. New Delhi, however, has so far refrained from committing an invitation to the President of Ukraine, apparently to avoid hurting the sensitivity of India’s decades-old strategic partner Russia.

President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit New Delhi to attend the G20 summit although he had not attended the bloc’s conclave at Bali in Indonesia last year.

Ukraine is not a member of the G20 but Zelenskyy had attended the G20 summit in Bali as Indonesian President Joko Widodo had invited him.

The Prime Minister and the President of Ukraine had their last meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in the United Kingdom in November 2021. They, however, spoke over the phone thrice after Russia launched military aggression against Ukraine.

Modi left New Delhi on Friday morning and reached Hiroshima late in the evening. He will unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima on Saturday.

With the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict casting its long shadow over the G7 summit, New Delhi is keen to send out a message by unveiling the statue of the apostle of peace in the city, where the nuclear weapon’s power for mass destruction had been for the first time put on a horrific display.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
G7
Russia
Ukraine
Hiroshima
Moscow
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

Key takeaways from RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2000 notes

Key takeaways from RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2000 notes

Big B shares cryptic post about getting 'arrested'

Big B shares cryptic post about getting 'arrested'

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

 