PM Modi to share message on Dhamma Chakra Day on Saturday

PM Modi to share message on Dhamma Chakra Day tomorrow

Dhamma Chakra Day is celebrated to commemorate the first sermon that Gautama Buddha gave to his five ascetic disciples

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2021, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 22:46 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters file photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his message on Dhamma Chakra Day on Saturday morning.

The Dhamma Chakra day is observed on Asadha Poornima. It is celebrated all over the world to commemorate the first sermon that Gautama Buddha gave to his five ascetic disciples.

"At around 8:30 AM tomorrow, 24th July, will be sharing my message at the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme," Modi tweeted.

Narendra Modi
Buddha

