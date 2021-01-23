PM Modi visits Netaji's ancestral home in Kolkata

PM Modi visits Netaji's ancestral home in Kolkata

Modi was also given a quick walkthrough of the museum, which houses the photographs of the Azad Hind Fauj

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 23 2021, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 16:36 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ancestral house of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata on Saturday. Credit: Official Twitter handle of PMO India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ancestral house of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon as he came to the city to take part in the revolutionary's 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

The prime minister was greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants by people waiting outside the Netaji Bhawan in the Bhawanipore area, and he waved at them.

He was received at the entrance of the house by Sugato Bose and his brother Sumantro Bose, the freedom fighter's grandnephews.

Modi was shown the 'Wanderer' car, which Netaji used to escape from Kolkata to Gomoh, said, Sugato Bose.

PM Modi in Kolkata live updates on DH

The prime minister was also shown the bedrooms of Netaji and his brother Sarat Chandra Bose.

Modi was also given a quick walkthrough of the museum, which houses the photographs of the Azad Hind Fauj.

The prime minister was also shown the table used by Netaji in Singapore, Sugato Bose said.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present during the visit. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
India
West Bengal
Kolkata
Subhas Chandra Bose
Jagdeep Dhankhar

What's Brewing

Two new species of rare ant found in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Two new species of rare ant found in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day

DH Toon | Farmers' tractor rally to go ahead on R-Day

Eight unusual places being used as vaccination centres

Eight unusual places being used as vaccination centres

Does gender budgeting really work?

Does gender budgeting really work?

Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators

Sarang, Surya Kiran set to thrill Aero India spectators

Who is the young Black poet at US inaugural reading?

Who is the young Black poet at US inaugural reading?

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

Rare gold coin sells for $9.36 million at Texas auction

 