PM Modi's US visit: Date, itinerary, events, engagements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the United States from June 20 to June 24, on the invitation of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

PM Modi will land in New York on June 20 where he is expected to be welcomed by a group of Indian Americans. His schedule of events and meeting start from the next day.

Day 1: International Yoga Day

The PM's itinerary will commence in New York with him leading the celebrations of the International Yoga Day at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters on June 21.

"The PM will be paying respect to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi that now proudly adorns the North Lawn of the UN headquarters, where yoga will be conducted,” said Ruchira Komboj India’s permanent representative to the UN, as reported by The Times of India.

The PM is likely to end his first day with an intimate dinner hosted by Joe Biden and the first lady in Washington DC.

Day 2: High-level dialogue

On June 22, PM will receive a ceremonial welcome in the White House with over a thousand people present, including the members of the Indian diaspora.

After the warm welcome, the PM will hold a high-level dialogue with Biden where they are expected to discuss strengthening engagement between the two in order to eliminate hurdles in building a resilient supply and pave the way for closer economic and technological ecosystems of the countries.

In the afternoon, at the invitation of Congressional leaders, including speaker Kevin McCathy and senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, the PM will address a joint seating of Congress.

To mark the end of the day, Joe Biden and the first lady will host a State dinner where hundreds of guests are expected to make entry including members of the Congress, celebrities etc.

Day 3: Luncheon

On his last day in the US, Vice President Kamala Harris and Antony Blinken will jointly host a luncheon in honour of the PM. Modi is scheduled to have interactions with CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders after that.

In the evening, at a mega event at the Ronald Reagan Center, he will address the Indian diaspora.

PM will head to Egypt the next day to pay a visit to the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah EL-Sisi, marking his first trip to the North African nation.