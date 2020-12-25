PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Gita Jayanti

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on Gita Jayanti

It is believed that Lord Krishna revealed the sacred Bhagavad Gita to warrior Arjuna on this day of the Hindu calendar

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 25 2020, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 21:48 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Greeting the nation on Gita Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the epic's noble ideals motivate people to live life to the fullest potential and be compassionate.

It is believed that Lord Krishna revealed the sacred Bhagavad Gita to warrior Arjuna on this day of the Hindu calendar.

"The noble ideals enshrined in the Srimad Bhagavad Geeta have radiated across the world. They motivate people to lead life to the fullest potential and be compassionate. On Geeta Jayanti we celebrate the values mentioned in the Geeta & recall the teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister also shared a link for people to listen to the audio of two chapters of the Bhagavad Gita, noting that millions all over the world chant verses from the holy scripture on this day.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Bhagwad Gita

What's Brewing

Britain sees major Brexit issues after last-minute deal

Britain sees major Brexit issues after last-minute deal

'Intentional' explosion in Nashville damages buildings

'Intentional' explosion in Nashville damages buildings

How Rlys battled odds to keep India's lifeline running

How Rlys battled odds to keep India's lifeline running

Artists lead efforts to preserve Gaza's old buildings

Artists lead efforts to preserve Gaza's old buildings

 