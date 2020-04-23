PM Narendra Modi thanks Facebook user for 'remembering' & sharing his poem

A writer from Gujarat uploaded an old poem written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a social media platform on Wednesday, prompting the latter to thank him.
Writer and columnist Kishor Makwana shared Modi's poem on his Facebook page.
Responding to it, Modi said in a tweet in Gujarati, "I had written this poem many years back. It depicts grandness and beauty of world."
"I thank you for remembering this poem on the earth day," Modi further said.
Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.
Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner
Here's why these two AP districts are COVID-19 free
'Migrant worker remittances to fall 20% amid COVID-19'
2019 was Europe's hottest year ever: EU
Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'
Bengaluru may see second coronavirus wave: Study
Karnataka to partially relax lockdown from April 23
India running out of oil storage space as demand falls
Flight tickets being sold despite govt restrictions