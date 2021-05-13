PM Narendra Modi to release 8th installment of PM-KISAN benefits on Friday

Modi to release 8th part of PM-KISAN benefits tomorrow

  May 13 2021, 14:16 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 14:36 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the eighth installment of the financial benefits under the "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi" (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday via video-conferencing.

Over Rs 19,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore beneficiary farmer families will be transferred, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, adding that Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries during the event.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be present on the occasion.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Under the scheme, an amount of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far, the PMO noted.

