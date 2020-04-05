PM Modi tweets to remind people to light up diya

PM Narendra Modi tweets to remind people to light up diyas on Sunday night

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2020, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 12:34 ist
PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reminded people to light up lamps on Sunday night to show the country's collective resolve to fight coronavirus.

"#9pm9minute", the prime minister tweeted to remind people of the exercise.

Modi had on Friday urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus.

Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
