PM pays tribute to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, saying their great sacrifice inspires us to work even harder to fulfil the dreams of great freedom fighters and build a strong and developed India.
Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted the British colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar.
"I recall the sacrifices of all those martyred on this day in Jallianwala Bagh," Modi said on Twitter.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2023
"Their great sacrifice inspires us to work even harder to fulfill the dreams of our great freedom fighters and build a strong and developed India," he said.
