PM pays tribute to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

'I recall the sacrifices of all those martyred on this day in Jallianwala Bagh,' Modi said on Twitter

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 13 2023, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 13:58 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, saying their great sacrifice inspires us to work even harder to fulfil the dreams of great freedom fighters and build a strong and developed India.

Hundreds of people protesting peacefully against the Rowlatt Act, which granted the British colonial administration repressive powers, were gunned down by British forces without any provocation on this day in 1919 at Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab's Amritsar.

"I recall the sacrifices of all those martyred on this day in Jallianwala Bagh," Modi said on Twitter.

"Their great sacrifice inspires us to work even harder to fulfill the dreams of our great freedom fighters and build a strong and developed India," he said.

Narendra Modi
India News
Jallianwala Bagh
Jallianwala Bagh massacre

