PM speaks to Jaitley's family

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2019, 15:56pm ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2019, 17:30pm ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

The wife and son of Arun Jaitley on Saturday insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not cut short his three-nation tour following the demise of the BJP leader, sources in the government have said.

Modi, who is in Abu Dhabi, spoke with Jaitley's wife Sangeeta and son Rohan to express his condolences.

"Both of them insisted that PM does not cancel his current foreign tour," a source said.

The prime minister is on a visit to France, UAE and Bahrain. He is due to return after attending the G-7 Summit in France on Monday.

