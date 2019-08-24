PM speaks to Jaitley's family

The wife and son of Arun Jaitley on Saturday insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not cut short his three-nation tour following the demise of the BJP leader, sources in the government have said.

Modi, who is in Abu Dhabi, spoke with Jaitley's wife Sangeeta and son Rohan to express his condolences.

RIP Arun Jaitley | Former finance minister passes away at 66

"Both of them insisted that PM does not cancel his current foreign tour," a source said.

The prime minister is on a visit to France, UAE and Bahrain. He is due to return after attending the G-7 Summit in France on Monday.