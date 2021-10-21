Police Commemoration Day: VP Naidu pays homage to police personnel who laid down lives

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday paid tributes to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

"On Police Commemoration Day, I join the nation in remembering the bravery, dedication and sacrifice of our police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

आज पुलिस स्मृति दिवस के अवसर पर, पुलिस कर्मियों के साहस, निष्ठा और बलिदान को कृतज्ञ प्रणाम करता हूं। आपने कर्तव्यपथ पर अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान किया। राष्ट्र सदैव आपका और आपके परिवार का ऋणी रहेगा। #PoliceCommemorationDay @IPS_Association — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 21, 2021

The day is observed to pay homage to 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed while retaliating a Chinese onslaught in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Springs area.

The nation will remain forever indebted to the police personnel and their families, the vice president said.

