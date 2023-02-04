India Political Updates Live: Congress objects to introduction of private member's bill seeking repeal of Places of Worship Act
India Political Updates Live: Congress objects to introduction of private member's bill seeking repeal of Places of Worship Act
updated: Feb 04 2023, 08:19 ist
08:18
Punjab cabinet nod to scheme to train teachers abroad
The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to the implementation of a scheme for training of teachers abroad.
Under this scheme, the Department of School Education will send a batch of 36 principals to the Principals Academy in Singapore and 30 principals to the National Institute of Education, an autonomous institute of the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, in FY 2022-23, according to an official statement.
07:55
UP Legislative Council polls: BJP congratulates elected members, hits out at opposition
Expressing happiness over the BJP's victory in this week's Legislative Council elections in Uttar Pradesh, the party's state unit president Bhupendra Singh Choudhary on Friday congratulated the elected members and also hit out at the opposition.
By rejecting the opposition in the elections held through ballots, people have also snatched the opportunity from them to blame EVMs for the defeat, the BJP leader said.
07:55
Congress objects to introduction of private member's bill seeking repeal of Places of Worship Act
The Congress has strongly objected to the introduction in the Rajya Sabha of a private member's bill which seeks to repeal the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.
The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Repeal Bill, 2022 was listed for introduction in the Upper House of Parliament on Friday by BJP member Harnath Singh Yadav.
The bill could not be taken up as the House was adjourned for the day following an uproar by Opposition members over the Adani issue.
Congress MP Naseer Hussain gave a notice to the Rajya Sabha secretariat objecting to the introduction of the bill.
07:54
Sharad Pawar, others in NCP had warned Uddhav about Shiv Sena rebellion: Ajit Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar and some others in the party had forewarned then-Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about a possible rebellion in his outfit Shiv Sena, but the latter was confident his MLAs will not take any extreme step, said senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Friday.
