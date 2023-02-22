India Political Updates: SC to hear Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision today; all eyes on Delhi mayoral election
India Political Updates: SC to hear Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision today; all eyes on Delhi mayoral election
updated: Feb 22 2023, 08:21 ist
08:20
Stage set to elect new MCD mayor
After much delay since the high-stakes civic polls inDelhi, the stage is set for the election of a new mayor on Wednesday following a Supreme Court order.
The municipal House is slated to begin at 11 am during which the election to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee will be held.
The exercise to hold elections to the top post will be carried out after three failed attempts. Last week,DelhiLt Governor VK Saxena gave his nod to convene the municipal House for holding the mayoral election following the apex court order.
07:58
SC to hear Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision today
07:50
TDP chief Naidu visits residence of party leader Pattabhiram
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu visited the residence of TDP leader Kommareddy Pattabhiram who was sent by the court in Gannavaram to 14-day remand in a case related to clashes there on Feb 20.
07:49
We will never allow any strike. Our government will not tolerate it. We will not allow any separation. No question of "bongo vongo", says CM Mamata Banerjee, in Siliguri, over the strikes called by the hill parties.
07:47
People will teach lesson to Modi in 2024: Kharge
People will teach you lesson (PM Modi) in 2024, alliance government will come in Centre, Congress will lead. We're talking with other parties otherwise democracy & constitution will go. We're sharing our views on how to win 2024, says Congress President Kharge .
SC to hear Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision today
