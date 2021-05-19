Prasar Bharati planning DD International to project India on global stage

With the Narendra Modi government facing criticism in the international media over its Covid-19 handling, the state-owned Doordarshan is now planning to roll out 'DD-International' to "project India’s point of view globally on contemporary issues".

Prasar Bharati has now issued a draft Expression of Interest (EOI) towards consultancy service for providing Detailed Project Report for setting up the new channel with a "strategic objective to build a global presence for Doordarshan and to establish an international voice for India".

While the Modi government has been battered by international press on Covid-19 handling, it has sought comments from private players on the draft.

"Hence, this EOI is being issued for a Detailed Project Report (DPR) from reputed global consultants with experience in advising international broadcasters/media houses on projects of this nature," the document states.

Doordarshan operates India’s largest network of 91 public TV channels and is streamed across the globe in several modes.

The Prasar Bharati set tasks for the consultancy to provide inputs on setting up bureaux across the globe and 24x7 world service streams.

The DD International aims to be the "authoritative global media source on India through credible, exhaustive and accurate global news service" and "tell the India story to a global audience".

The chosen consultant will also have to "create a mindshare for India’s strategic interventions within key stakeholders across the globe from a geopolitics and global economy standpoint". For this, the consultant will have to provide a marketing and branding strategy and road map.

The overall human resources strategy and roadmap should include engaging media professionals from across the globe and international reporters on time-sharing/freelancing basis, global talent on rolls as anchors and reporters among others.