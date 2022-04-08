Precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine announced for 18+ age group from April 10

Precaution doses are now available to the 18+ population group from April 10 at private vaccination centres, according to the ministry of health.
Ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for the first and second dose as well as precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated.
About 96 per cent of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of the 15+ population has received both doses.
