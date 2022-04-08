Precaution vaccine dose for 18+ age group from April 10

Precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine announced for 18+ age group from April 10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, New Delhi,
  • Apr 08 2022, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 15:12 ist
Representative picture. Credit: AFP Photo

Precaution doses are now available to the 18+ population group from April 10 at private vaccination centres, according to the ministry of health.

Ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for the first and second dose as well as precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated.

About 96 per cent of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of the 15+ population has received both doses.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?

Can war massacres sway China's support of Russia?

Shards of asteroid that killed dinosaurs found

Shards of asteroid that killed dinosaurs found

Women dominate shortlist for International Booker Prize

Women dominate shortlist for International Booker Prize

Ayodhya's rising Ram temple ups Anjanadri's footfall

Ayodhya's rising Ram temple ups Anjanadri's footfall

Demand for luxury cars outpaces overall auto sales

Demand for luxury cars outpaces overall auto sales

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Tata group launches super app 'Tata Neu'

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Centre claims it foiled Chinese cyber-attack

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among Twitter employees

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

How long must an Indian work to earn Ambani's wealth?

 