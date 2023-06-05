President Murmu reaches Suriname on first state visit

President Droupadi Murmu reaches Suriname on first state visit

In the first leg of her visit from June 4 to 6, Murmu will hold talks with Suriname leaders and meet a cross-section of Indian diaspora

PTI
PTI, Delhi,
  • Jun 05 2023, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 15:24 ist
President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Paramaribo, Suriname on her first State Visit as the President of India. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu has arrived in Suriname on her first state visit to the South American nation.

"In a special gesture, President @CSantokhi of Suriname received the President at the airport with full state honours," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet late Sunday.

In the first leg of her visit, from June 4 to 6, the president will hold talks with Suriname leaders and meet a cross-section of Indian Diaspora in capital city Paramaribo.

The visit will further strengthen the deep-rooted ties between India and Suriname, official sources said.

Her visit comes on the invitation of her Surinamese counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

During the visit, she will hold special talks with President Santokhi and will also participate in several activities.

President Murmu will leave for Serbia on June 7 at the invitation of President Aleksandar Vucic.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Droupadi Murmu
Suriname
South America

Related videos

What's Brewing

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Video: Company locks up employees inside office

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Women suffer more due to climate emergencies

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

 