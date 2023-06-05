President Droupadi Murmu reaches Suriname on first state visit

President Droupadi Murmu has arrived in Suriname on her first state visit to the South American nation.
"In a special gesture, President @CSantokhi of Suriname received the President at the airport with full state honours," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet late Sunday.
President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Paramaribo, Suriname on her first State Visit as the President of India.
In a special gesture, President @CSantokhi of Suriname received the President at the airport with full state honours. pic.twitter.com/6VsAJUlUxy
June 4, 2023
In the first leg of her visit, from June 4 to 6, the president will hold talks with Suriname leaders and meet a cross-section of Indian Diaspora in capital city Paramaribo.
The visit will further strengthen the deep-rooted ties between India and Suriname, official sources said.
Her visit comes on the invitation of her Surinamese counterpart Chandrikapersad Santokhi.
During the visit, she will hold special talks with President Santokhi and will also participate in several activities.
President Murmu will leave for Serbia on June 7 at the invitation of President Aleksandar Vucic.
