Prez Murmu condoles demise of Oommen Chandy

President Murmu condoles demise of ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Chandy, 79, passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of July 18, his family said.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 18 2023, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 15:35 ist
President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI File Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and said his impact on the national political space will always be remembered.

Chandy, 79, passed away in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said.

Also Read: Mortal remains of Oommen Chandy to be brought to Kerala on July 18

"In the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Shri Oommen Chandy Ji, the country has lost an eminent personality who was dedicated to serving the people. His contribution to the progress of Kerala and his impact on the national political space will always be remembered. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family and his countless followers," Murmu tweeted.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Droupadi Murmu
Oommen Chandy
Congress
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

 