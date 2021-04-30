Prez Kovind condoles demise of former AG Soli Sorabjee

President Ram Nath Kovind condoles demise of former attorney general Soli Sorabjee

Sorabjee had served as the attorney general of India from 1989-90 and 1998-2004

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2021, 13:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 13:35 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday condoled the demise of former attorney general of India Soli Sorabjee and said the country has lost an icon of its legal system in his passing.

Sorabjee, aged 91, died this morning at a Delhi hospital where he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Read: Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee passes away after contracting Covid-19

"In the passing of Soli Sorabjee, we lost an icon of India's legal system. He was among the select few who deeply influenced evolution of constitutional law & justice system. Awarded with Padma Vibhushan, he was among most eminent jurists. My condolences to his family & associates," Kovind said in a tweet.

Sorabjee had served as the attorney general of India from 1989-90 and 1998-2004.
 

