Priyanka Gandhi asked to vacate government accommodation within a month; Congress slams move

The Centre on Wednesday asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate the government bungalow allotted to her in Lutyen’s Bungalow Zone in the national capital by August 1.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development cancelled the allocation of the official bungalow to Priyanka citing that she no longer had the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover that came with a provision for government accommodation.

Congress sources said Priyanka would vacate the bungalow within the stipulated time.

The Modi government had withdrawn the SPG security cover of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka in November last year.

“Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of government accommodation on security ground to you, the allotment of Type 6B house number 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled with effect from 01/07/2020,” the ministry said in a letter to Priyanka.

It noted that as per the rules she can stay in the same bungalow for a period of one month.

“It is, therefore, advised to vacate the house on or before 01/08/2020. Any stay beyond 01.08.2020 will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules,” said the letter signed by G P Sarkar, Deputy Director o Estates (A-1), in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Congress slammed the Modi government for asking Priyanka to vacate the government bungalow.

“The notice to Priyanka asking her to vacate the house reflect the uneasiness of Modi and Yogi who are unsettled by her relentless attack on their policies,” Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

“You can make us vacate 100 houses, but you cannot stop us from becoming the voice of the people. You cannot stop us from making people aware of the workings of a failed government,” Surjewala said.

Priyanka was alloted the bungalow in 1997 on the recommendation of the Special Protection Group after she got married to Robert Vadra. The SPG had then contended that Priyanka, who was guarded by the elite force, required a bungalow of certain specification to ensure security cover.