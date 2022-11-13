Priyanka had questions on Rajiv's assassination: Nalini

Priyanka Gandhi posed questions on Rajiv's assassination: Nalini Sriharan

Priyanka Gandhi turned emotional and cried when she met her in the Vellore Central Prison over a decade ago, Nalini told reporters

PTI
  • Nov 13 2022, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 16:08 ist
Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts freed in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Credit: AFP Photo

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked about the killing of her father Rajiv Gandhi when she met her in prison in 2008, Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts freed in the former prime minister's assassination case said here on Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi turned emotional and cried when she met her in the Vellore Central Prison over a decade ago, Nalini told reporters here answering a question on the meeting. Now, a Congress party leader, she had then sought to know about the assassination of her father and Nalini said she divulged whatever she knew.

Other things that transpired in that meeting cannot be disclosed as it pertained to Priyanka's personal views, she said. Nalini was freed on November 12 following a Supreme Court order.

Priyanka Gandhi
Nalini Sriharan
Rajiv Gandhi Assassination
India News

